Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.
FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
FLR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 1,052,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,747. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
