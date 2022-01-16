Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 1,052,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,747. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

