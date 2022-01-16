Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 261.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 212,576 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

