Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

NYSE EXR opened at $203.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.