Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $645.38 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.68.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

