Forsta AP Fonden Sells 100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $396.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.09 and a 200-day moving average of $455.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

