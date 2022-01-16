Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -67.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

