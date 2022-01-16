Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

