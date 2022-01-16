Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.