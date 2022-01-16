Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a growth of 290.6% from the December 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRHLF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

