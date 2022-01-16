Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.