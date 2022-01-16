Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FYBR opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

