FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 1,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.