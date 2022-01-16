Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

