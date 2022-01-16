Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $117,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

