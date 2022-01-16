Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brink’s worth $182,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 22.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 43.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

