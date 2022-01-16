Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $74,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $170.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

