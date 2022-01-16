Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,685,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $92,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRB stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

