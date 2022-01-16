Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,677 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Eagle Materials worth $66,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

