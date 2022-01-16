Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,293 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of First Citizens BancShares worth $103,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $906.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $839.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

