Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 194,473 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,473 shares during the period. Southwest Gas makes up 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.79% of Southwest Gas worth $149,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SWX opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.