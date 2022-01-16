Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

