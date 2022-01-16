Fure Financial Corp Buys New Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for 0.1% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 48,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $102.57 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81.

