FY2021 EPS Estimates for Impinj, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $90.62 on Friday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

