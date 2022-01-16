FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$236.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

