FY2022 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
