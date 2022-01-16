FY2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.