G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.53 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.