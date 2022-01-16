GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $395,736.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 8% against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00073317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07704335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,120.04 or 1.00046874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008303 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

