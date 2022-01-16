GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $$11.27 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

