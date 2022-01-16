Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 6.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 4,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

