Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

