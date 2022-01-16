Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the December 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 6,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.
About Ganfeng Lithium
