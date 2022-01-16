Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the December 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 6,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

