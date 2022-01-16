Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

