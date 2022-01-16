Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4,835.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 691,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 677,252 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.