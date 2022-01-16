GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.38 ($47.02).

G1A has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of G1A opened at €42.87 ($48.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($54.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

