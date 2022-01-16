Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.95) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

LON GEMD opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £68.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.