Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,352,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $17,243,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,098 shares of company stock worth $2,411,253. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

