Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 62.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 66,643 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,377,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,729,000 after buying an additional 389,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.