Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $243,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.