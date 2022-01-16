Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

