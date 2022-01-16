Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%.

