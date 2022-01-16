Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.

