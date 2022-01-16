Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $326.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

