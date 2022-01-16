Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPC. Truist Securities began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

