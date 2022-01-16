Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to 9,700.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,855.50.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

