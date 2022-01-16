Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $64.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07.

