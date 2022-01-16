Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of GOSS opened at $11.85 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

