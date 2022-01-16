G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 437,003 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAPA stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

