Graco Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

