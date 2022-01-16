Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Graphic Packaging worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

