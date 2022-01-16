Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $19,207.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,318,161 coins and its circulating supply is 401,665,129 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

